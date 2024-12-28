JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,071,434 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $984,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average of $280.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $232.40 and a one year high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

