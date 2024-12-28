JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.54% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $972,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 409,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $88.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.