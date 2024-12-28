Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 287,480 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of MGIC Investment worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGIC Investment by 65.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 41.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.