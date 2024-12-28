Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.