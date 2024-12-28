CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 150,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CNX Resources worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.50.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

CNX Resources stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.