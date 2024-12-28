Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

