Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dorman Products worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. State Street Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $132.19 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821.46. This trade represents a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

