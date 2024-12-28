Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

