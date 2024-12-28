Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bunge Global worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bunge Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 46.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

