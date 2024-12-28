Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 65,207 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 168,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $157.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

