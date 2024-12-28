Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 72,894 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 300.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Novavax by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 517,727 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 110.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 261,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Down 2.2 %

NVAX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

