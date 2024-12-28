Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $712.12 million, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

