Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,193 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after buying an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after buying an additional 90,693 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,602.98. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

