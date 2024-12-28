Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPB stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

