Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,053,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 207,171 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 196,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

