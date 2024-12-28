Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.