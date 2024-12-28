Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

CIM stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

