Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adient worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adient by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 493.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Adient by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Adient by 23.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.44 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

