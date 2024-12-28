Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,978.40. This represents a 7.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

PAL stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.