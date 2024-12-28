FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

