Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,863 Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

HAFN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.82%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

