Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 324,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.