Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $22.21 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.