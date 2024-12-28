Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7,290.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 871.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GOLF opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

