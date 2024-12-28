Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,632 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Cinemark by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in Cinemark by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

