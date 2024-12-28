Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 793,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

