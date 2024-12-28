Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1,462.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

