Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $70,321.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.