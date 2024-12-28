Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $444,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 64.1% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 83,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total transaction of $117,777.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This trade represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $416,655. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

