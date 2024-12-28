Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PBH opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

