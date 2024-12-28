Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 45,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other New Fortress Energy news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. The trade was a 19.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

