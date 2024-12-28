First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $97,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,951.16. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 932 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $335,429. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

