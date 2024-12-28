Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,922,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

