Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $22.97 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

