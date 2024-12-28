NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.