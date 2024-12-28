WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.