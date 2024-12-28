Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,253 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.68 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.