Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 733.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 32.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $230,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

