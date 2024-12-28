Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 364,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 275,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,500. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. The trade was a 9.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,973 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

