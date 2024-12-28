Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 26,847 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 480,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 85,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,017.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

