Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 96,856 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 190.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 281.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 105,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in TransAlta by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 1,105,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.91. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.