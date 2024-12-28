Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.99 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 516,713 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of £174.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.99.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

