Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 7,600 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.47.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20. Insiders bought a total of 245,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

