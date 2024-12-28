Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 7,600 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRT.UN
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20. Insiders bought a total of 245,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.