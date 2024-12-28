Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,208,485 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.