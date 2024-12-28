CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.18 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.00). CLS shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.01), with a volume of 95,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £318.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.18.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

