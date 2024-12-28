CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.18 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.00). CLS shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.01), with a volume of 95,038 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
CLS Price Performance
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
