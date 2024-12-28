The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 19.10 ($0.24). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 19.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 139,951 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.48. The company has a market cap of £20.82 million, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

