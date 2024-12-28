Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.12 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,347 shares traded.
Sivota Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £478,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.82.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
