Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.75. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 28,394 shares traded.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

