Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 285,674 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Get Surgical Innovations Group alerts:

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.