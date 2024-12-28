Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40,181.68 and traded as high as $42,515.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $41,582.00, with a volume of 19,462 shares trading hands.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40,181.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38,049.17.
